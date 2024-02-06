All sections
NewsAugust 19, 2021

U.S. Senate hopeful to headline 9/11 event in Scott County

The Bootheel Conservative Republicans group plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks upon the U.S. with a Sept. 11 dinner at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri. The event will feature Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a declared Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference Aug. 6 in St. Louis.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference Aug. 6 in St. Louis.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

The Bootheel Conservative Republicans group plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks upon the U.S. with a Sept. 11 dinner at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri.

The event will feature Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a declared Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt.

Anna Voelker, communications director for BCR, representing Mississippi, New Madrid and Scott counties, said the group also expects either Gov. Mike Parson or Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to attend.

Voelker said the bicentennials of both the State of Missouri and Scott County will be noted.

Tickets are $20 for the catered meal.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the program to follow.

For more information, email BCR at bootheelconservatives@reagan.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

