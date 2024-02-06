U.S. Senate Candidate Lucas Kunce to host town hall in Cape Girardeau

"My campaign isn't a left-right campaign. It's a top-bottom campaign where I am trying to bring everyday people together to punch up and actually get us things we deserve, things we've earned, and stop transferring wealth from us overseas and to other people. That's populism," Kunce said in a previous interview with the Southeast Missourian.

Kunce's top issues on the campaign trail thus far have been income inequality and breaking up corporations. Kunce has also been a frequent critic of former Gov. Eric Greitens, who is the current front-runner for Blunt's seat on the Republican side.

Those wishing to RSVP to the event and submit a question ahead of time can do so at www.mobilize.us/lucaskunce/event/480431.