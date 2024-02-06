U.S. Senate bill would designate Route 66 as historic trail

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Missouri and Kansas supporters are optimistic the iconic Route 66 is on the road to becoming part of a National Historic Trail.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Jim Inhofe announced last week a bipartisan bill would include Route 66 in the National Trails System Act, which would allow the National Park Service to award federal grants for preservation, development and promotion along the route from Chicago to Los Angeles, The Joplin Globe reported. The House of Representatives passed a similar bill in June.

Route 66 was an economic boon for small towns -- including in Missouri and Kansas -- before the interstate system was built.

The plan comes as cities and towns along the once-busy Route 66 have been working on revitalization projects to rehabilitate aging buildings and landmarks to attract tourists.

Udall, a New Mexico Democrat, said in a statement Route 66 allowed motorists to visit mom-and-pop diners, small businesses and scenic byways through eight states.

"Just as importantly, this bill would safeguard Route 66 as (a) cultural landmark, preserving its significance as the 'Main Street of America' for future generations of adventurers, migrants, hitchhikers, and tourists venturing westward," Udall said.