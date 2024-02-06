U.S. Sen. Blunt won't call for Greitens' resignation

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says it is premature to call for the resignation of Gov. Eric Grietens.
Blunt, R-Mo., said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday the criminal and legislative process should be allowed to continue and determine whether Greitens stays in office.
Greitens has been charged with invasion of privacy in connection with an affair he had in 2015, before he was elected governor. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing.
Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a woman in a compromising position without her consent and threatening to release the photo if she revealed their affair.
