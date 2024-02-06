COVID-19’s effect on education, and learning how schools and students dealt with the pandemic, brought U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to Cape Girardeau on Wednesday.

Blunt visited Central High School to be a part of a discussion with teachers, administrators and staff, and other local officials about the ongoing pandemic’s impact on the Cape Girardeau School District.

Blunt and school superintendent Neil Glass guided the meeting at the front of the cafeteria with attendees seated, socially distanced. The discussion highlighted the importance of re-opening schools, even with hybrid systems, and how it has been beneficial for students and the district as a whole in comparison to virtual-only learning

“I don’t think there is any substitute for being face-to-face,” Glass said during the discussion. “Virtual learning will never fill that void. If anything, it’s a tool in the tool box.”

Glass introduced and invited individuals who contributed to the district’s re-opening success to speak and answer questions from Blunt.

Jamie Russell, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center (CTC) instructional specialist, spoke about the schools’ virtual learning and how it was used, and how technology is now more integrated in the classroom.

Teachers, Cape Girardeau Central High School principal Nancy Scheller and other representatives from the CTC described how they were able to work in the pandemic and answered questions from Blunt about the topic.

“We’ve had to change and adapt a lot of how we teach because we are using a little more technology than we might have been before,” Emily Goode, a math teacher at the junior high, said during the discussion, “so, it’s actually been a good thing for me, because I have learned new ways of teaching things that I might not have done had everything gone the same way.”