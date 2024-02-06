U.S. Rep. Jason Smith 'will not support' Senate gun control initiative

Southeast Missouri GOP Rep. Jason Smith, who voted "no" on a gun-control bill, "Protecting Our Kids Act," passed by the U.S. House on June 8, told the Southeast Missourian he "will not support" bipartisan Senate legislation on the issue either — should the measure arrive on the House side of Capitol Hill.

On Sunday, an "agreement in principle" was struck on gun safety legislation with the support of 10 Republican senators, including retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.

The proposal also has won the endorsement of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

With the GOP backing, the plan would seem to have enough support to overcome a Senate filibuster.