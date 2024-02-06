U.S. Rep. Jason Smith 'will not support' Senate gun control initiative

Southeast Missouri GOP Rep. Jason Smith, who voted "no" on a gun-control bill, "Protecting Our Kids Act," passed by the U.S. House on June 8, told the Southeast Missourian he "will not support" bipartisan Senate legislation on the issue either — should the measure arrive on the House side of Capitol Hill.
On Sunday, an "agreement in principle" was struck on gun safety legislation with the support of 10 Republican senators, including retiring Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.
The proposal also has won the endorsement of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
With the GOP backing, the plan would seem to have enough support to overcome a Senate filibuster.
Smith said the proposal, for which actual legislative text has not been written — to increase mental health resources, to improve school safety and to impose new restrictions to keep criminals from procuring weapons — is unacceptable.
"The (Senate) framework focuses more on restricting law-abiding gun owners than addressing violent behavior — the root cause of so many attacks in recent years," Smith said in an email.
"In addition, gun control advocates have made clear this is the first step in their broader agenda to restrict access to firearms. To address violent activity that has occurred in communities across the country, including in southeast Missouri, people should stop trying to blame gunowners and start trying to address the real issues plaguing so many families," he added.
Smith has represented House District No. 8, comprising 30 counties in south and Southeast Missouri, since 2013.
"I am a strong advocate for the Second Amendment, so I will not support the Senate's gun control package," Smith said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.