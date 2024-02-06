U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits Schoen Farms for farm tour

Over chocolate milk and ice cream sandwiches Friday, 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith listened to dairy farmer John Schoen voice concerns about his farm.

Visiting with agriculture producers is an annual project for the congressman. The COVID-19 pandemic stunted those plans in recent years, but Friday, Smith was able to make it out to Schoen Farm in Oak Ridge.

Smith said he was there to hear directly from the people he represents and to see real-life examples of the issues they face.

Smith talked about meeting a 9-year old-girl who raises ducks and chickens and sells them all over the country. He asked her what her biggest issue was and she said the price of feed keeps going up.

"Next year is the five-year farm bill. This is even more important to hear about the issues in the farm bill that people care about. The milk section of the farm bill is always one that is hotly debated." Smith said.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and John Schoen tour Schoen Farm on Friday in Oak Ridge. Danny Walter

Joining Smith at Schoen Farm was state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and John Voss, Republican candidate for the District 147 Missouri House seat.

Schoen and his sister, Kathy Hemmann, led their guests on a tour of the seventh-generation farm — the dairy farm was purchased by Schoen and Hemmann's father and uncle, Marvin and Vernon Schoen, after returning from the Korean War in 1956.

Smith and company were shown through all the barns holding cows in various states of milking and calving capacity, including the calf barn and milking stations.

The tour ended in a break/conference room, with those attending enjoying the Prairie Farms brand cold drinks and frozen desserts made from milk produced by Schoen's cows. Schoen sat beside Smith with several sheets of notes and Smith listened as Schoen brought up his concerns.