U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visits Schoen Farms for farm tour

Over chocolate milk and ice cream sandwiches Friday, 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith listened to dairy farmer John Schoen voice concerns about his farm.
Visiting with agriculture producers is an annual project for the congressman. The COVID-19 pandemic stunted those plans in recent years, but Friday, Smith was able to make it out to Schoen Farm in Oak Ridge.
Smith said he was there to hear directly from the people he represents and to see real-life examples of the issues they face.
Smith talked about meeting a 9-year old-girl who raises ducks and chickens and sells them all over the country. He asked her what her biggest issue was and she said the price of feed keeps going up.
"Next year is the five-year farm bill. This is even more important to hear about the issues in the farm bill that people care about. The milk section of the farm bill is always one that is hotly debated." Smith said.
Joining Smith at Schoen Farm was state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater and John Voss, Republican candidate for the District 147 Missouri House seat.
Schoen and his sister, Kathy Hemmann, led their guests on a tour of the seventh-generation farm — the dairy farm was purchased by Schoen and Hemmann's father and uncle, Marvin and Vernon Schoen, after returning from the Korean War in 1956.
Smith and company were shown through all the barns holding cows in various states of milking and calving capacity, including the calf barn and milking stations.
The tour ended in a break/conference room, with those attending enjoying the Prairie Farms brand cold drinks and frozen desserts made from milk produced by Schoen's cows. Schoen sat beside Smith with several sheets of notes and Smith listened as Schoen brought up his concerns.
He began by contending the FDA was not following its own rules when it comes to products such as almond and oat milk.
"They should not be allowed to call it 'milk,' because milk comes from a lactating animal," Schoen said. "It's been brought to the FDA's attention, but they just ignore it."
He also said milk in schools should be set back at 2%, rather than lower-fat options.
"Were losing milk drinkers for the future," Schoen said. "The kids don't want to drink it. It's not good for the industry, but it's also not good for the kids, either. They're not drinking milk. They're going to have bone issues."
Schoen mentioned a directive from the FDA that will take effect June 1. The directive, according to the FDA website, states farmers using antibiotics in feed for food-producing animals must do so under the supervision of licensed veterinarians. Schoen said he fears a result of the directive would be smaller producers not paying to have a veterinarian treat an ill animal. If sick animals get sold at auction, there is a risk of spreading disease.
"I'm afraid it's going to cause more consumer safety health issues with food down the road," Schoen said.
Smith assured Schoen he is working with others on legislation to prevent the directive from being enacted.
"That's been huge, and it's really costing our farmers. Our veterinarians are so upset about it," Smith said.
