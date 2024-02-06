U.S. Rep. Jason Smith sees no quick end to partial government shutdown

A Southeast Missouri congressman sees no quick end to the partial shutdown of the federal government unless Senate Democrats agree to fund a border wall.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, said Friday he is concerned over ï¿½the politics of Democrats wanting open borders versus an open government.ï¿½

Smith, the GOP congressman for the sprawling 8th Congressional District, said, ï¿½Our government should be open and should be working.ï¿½

He blamed the shutdown on Senate Democrats who have refused to back a spending bill, passed by the House, which would have provided $5.7 billion to fund wall construction on the United Statesï¿½ southern border with Mexico.

ï¿½This is all politics right now by the Democrats,ï¿½ Smith said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi backs the position of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York. Schumer has repeatedly stated Democrats in Congress wonï¿½t fund a border wall.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told The Associated Press that Democrats will not fund Trumpï¿½s ï¿½immoral, ineffective and expensive wall.ï¿½

If the shutdown continues into 2019, she has vowed the new Democratic majority will pass legislation to fund the government that does not include border-wall funding, The Associated Press has reported.

But Smith said even if such a House spending bill would pass the GOP-led Senate, President Donald Trump almost certainly would veto the measure.

The congressman said it would take a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to override the veto. Smith said Democrats donï¿½t have the votes to override a Trump veto.

The shutdown started a week ago when funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. About 420,000 workers were deemed essential and are working unpaid while another 380,000 have been furloughed, The Associated Press said.