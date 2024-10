U.S. Rep. Jason Smith sees no quick end to partial government shutdown

A Southeast Missouri congressman sees no quick end to the partial shutdown of the federal government unless Senate Democrats agree to fund a border wall.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, said Friday he is concerned over �the politics of Democrats wanting open borders versus an open government.�

Smith, the GOP congressman for the sprawling 8th Congressional District, said, �Our government should be open and should be working.�

He blamed the shutdown on Senate Democrats who have refused to back a spending bill, passed by the House, which would have provided $5.7 billion to fund wall construction on the United States� southern border with Mexico.

�This is all politics right now by the Democrats,� Smith said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi backs the position of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York. Schumer has repeatedly stated Democrats in Congress won�t fund a border wall.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told The Associated Press that Democrats will not fund Trump�s �immoral, ineffective and expensive wall.�

If the shutdown continues into 2019, she has vowed the new Democratic majority will pass legislation to fund the government that does not include border-wall funding, The Associated Press has reported.

But Smith said even if such a House spending bill would pass the GOP-led Senate, President Donald Trump almost certainly would veto the measure.

The congressman said it would take a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to override the veto. Smith said Democrats don�t have the votes to override a Trump veto.

The shutdown started a week ago when funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. About 420,000 workers were deemed essential and are working unpaid while another 380,000 have been furloughed, The Associated Press said.