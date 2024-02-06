U.S. Rep. Jason Smith says he won't vote for Inflation Reduction Act

U.S. House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, where Democrats currently outnumber Republicans, could come as early as today -- but congressman Jason Smith (R-8) told the Southeast Missourian he will not be voting in the affirmative.

"The Inflation Act will only make the current economic crisis facing Missourians worse. Inflation alone is costing families here in Missouri an extra $8,800 since Joe Biden took the oath of office. The bill currently before Congress will further fuel the inflation fire and only make things like gas and heating one's home this winter more expensive by spending hundreds of billions of dollars right now on a Green New Deal fantasy," Smith said in a statement.

The Senate passed the measure, 51-50, last week on a strict party-line vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie.