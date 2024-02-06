U.S. Rep. Jason Smith plans fundraiser at Trump's resort

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who is considering running for the U.S. Senate, plans to hold a fundraising event at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

An invitation to the April 30 event lists Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson as honorary hosts, although they have not confirmed they will attend, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Conservative stars such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, also are listed on the invitation.