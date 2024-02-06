U.S. Rep. Jason Smith believes the economy has improved in Southeast Missouri under President Donald Trumpï¿½s administration. His Democratic opponent, Kathy Ellis, strongly disagrees.

Smith, a Republican from Salem, Missouri, and a staunch supporter of Trump, is seeking re-election to another two-year term.

The position carries an annual salary of $174,000.

Smith has represented the sprawling 8th Congressional District of Southeast and south central Missouri since winning a special election in June 2013.

In addition to his Democratic challenger, Smith is opposed by Libertarian Jonathan Shell of Fredericktown, Missouri. Shell ran unsuccessfully against Smith in 2016.

Kathy Ellis

Smith and Ellis outlined their views in emailed responses to a candidatesï¿½ questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian. Shell did not respond to the questions, although he acknowledged receiving them.

Smith said small-business owners and families in the 8th District have told him they are ï¿½better off today than they were yesterday.ï¿½

Wages have increased and college graduates are finding jobs, he said.

ï¿½Regulatory relief, federal tax relief and a government more focused on growing individual liberties and responsibilities than growing its own size has really turned things around,ï¿½ Smith said.

Trump, working with Congress, has removed more than 1,000 federal regulations, he said.

Jonathan Shell

The economy is growing at a record pace and unemployment is at a 40-year low, Smith said.

But Ellis, a clinical social worker and addiction counselor from Festus, Missouri, said there is ï¿½abject poverty and hopelessnessï¿½ in many parts of the district.

ï¿½We are the 11th poorest district in the country, she said.

ï¿½A retail job is not a job that will pay a living wage. Even better-paying jobs have experienced flat wages. The super wealthy and the corporations are doing extremely well, but they are not investing in the American worker,ï¿½ she said.

ï¿½They are investing in their own self-interest and leaving the middle class, the workers, and the rest of us behind,ï¿½ Ellis said.

She called the tax-cut bill, passed by Congress and signed by the president, a ï¿½tax shamï¿½ that has increased the national debt.