U.S. Rep. Jason Smith believes the economy has improved in Southeast Missouri under President Donald Trumpï¿½s administration. His Democratic opponent, Kathy Ellis, strongly disagrees.
Smith, a Republican from Salem, Missouri, and a staunch supporter of Trump, is seeking re-election to another two-year term.
The position carries an annual salary of $174,000.
Smith has represented the sprawling 8th Congressional District of Southeast and south central Missouri since winning a special election in June 2013.
In addition to his Democratic challenger, Smith is opposed by Libertarian Jonathan Shell of Fredericktown, Missouri. Shell ran unsuccessfully against Smith in 2016.
Smith and Ellis outlined their views in emailed responses to a candidatesï¿½ questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian. Shell did not respond to the questions, although he acknowledged receiving them.
Smith said small-business owners and families in the 8th District have told him they are ï¿½better off today than they were yesterday.ï¿½
Wages have increased and college graduates are finding jobs, he said.
ï¿½Regulatory relief, federal tax relief and a government more focused on growing individual liberties and responsibilities than growing its own size has really turned things around,ï¿½ Smith said.
Trump, working with Congress, has removed more than 1,000 federal regulations, he said.
The economy is growing at a record pace and unemployment is at a 40-year low, Smith said.
But Ellis, a clinical social worker and addiction counselor from Festus, Missouri, said there is ï¿½abject poverty and hopelessnessï¿½ in many parts of the district.
ï¿½We are the 11th poorest district in the country, she said.
ï¿½A retail job is not a job that will pay a living wage. Even better-paying jobs have experienced flat wages. The super wealthy and the corporations are doing extremely well, but they are not investing in the American worker,ï¿½ she said.
ï¿½They are investing in their own self-interest and leaving the middle class, the workers, and the rest of us behind,ï¿½ Ellis said.
She called the tax-cut bill, passed by Congress and signed by the president, a ï¿½tax shamï¿½ that has increased the national debt.
But Smith said the tax-cut measure allowed Missourians to keep more of their money.
ï¿½It allowed people to have more to invest in their farm, family or small business. When Washington takes less from our families, it has less to waste on inefficient, government programs,ï¿½ the congressman said.
Ellis and Smith have opposing views on other issues, too.
Trumpï¿½s policy of raising tariffs has hurt the economy of Southeast Missouri and the nation as a whole, Ellis said.
ï¿½Letï¿½s face facts: a tariff is a tax,ï¿½ she said, adding it has led to increased costs for Chinese-produced goods and hurt American businesses and farmers.
But Smith, who owns a family farm, said Trump is ï¿½standing up for American farmers and workers.ï¿½ Trumpï¿½s efforts have led to better trade deals for the United States, he said.
Smith wants the special counsel investigation into the Trump administration and possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election to end. Ellis favors continuing the investigation.
On another issue, Smith said it would be wrong for the House of Representatives to seek to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who was narrowly confirmed by the Senate along party lines.
Ellis did not rule out impeachment. But she said no impeachment vote can be taken without a House investigation to determine whether there is evidence to bring an impeachment charge.
Both candidates agree on one thing: There is a partisan divide in Washington, but it can be bridged by Republican and Democratic lawmakers working together.
Smith said there are ï¿½good peopleï¿½ in Congress on both sides of the aisle.
ï¿½No party owns a monopoly on good ideas,ï¿½ he said.
Lawmakers of both parties can and do work together on legislation in the House, Smith said. But he added many of the House bills are languishing in the Senate because of ï¿½obstructionist senators.ï¿½
He said ï¿½the flames of divide are often fanned by sensationalized news stories.ï¿½
Ellis said Congress needs representatives of both parties who can work together to pass legislation.
ï¿½We all have the same hopes and dreams. We must find a pathway to realize those,ï¿½ she said.
ï¿½I also believe we must have a return to civility in our government and in our daily lives,ï¿½ Ellis said.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.