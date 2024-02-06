U.S. Rep. Jason Smith backs Trump's health-care changes

President Donald Trump’s changes to the nation’s health-care law have the strong support of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

The Republican congressman, who represents the Southeast and South Central Missouri region, said he is “excited” by the president’s executive order that will allow consumers to buy health insurance through association plans across state lines.

Smith echoed the views of other proponents who argue the move will lower health-insurance premiums.

The Salem, Missouri, lawmaker said Trump’s administrative move will “help reduce the economic burden” on the region’s residents.

“The House has already passed a more expanded version of selling health insurance across state lines and it is sitting over in the Senate,” Smith said.

The congressman also praised Trump’s directive to the Department of Health and Human Services to halt subsidy payments to insurers.

“It was just a massive insurance bailout,” Smith said Friday in a telephone interview.

The White House said the government cannot legally continue to pay the cost-sharing subsidies because they were not authorized by Congress, The Associated Press reported.

Smith agreed with the White House.

“The president said if Congress wants insurance bailouts, they have to appropriate the funds,” the 8th District congressman said.

“It is great to have a president who understands there are three branches of government, not just one,” Smith added.

Critics including top Democrats in Congress have said halting the payments to insurance companies would force consumers to pay higher premiums.