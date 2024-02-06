All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 15, 2017

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith backs Trump's health-care changes

President Donald Trump’s changes to the nation’s health-care law have the strong support of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. The Republican congressman, who represents the Southeast and South Central Missouri region, said he is “excited” by the president’s executive order that will allow consumers to buy health insurance through association plans across state lines...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

President Donald Trump’s changes to the nation’s health-care law have the strong support of U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

The Republican congressman, who represents the Southeast and South Central Missouri region, said he is “excited” by the president’s executive order that will allow consumers to buy health insurance through association plans across state lines.

Smith echoed the views of other proponents who argue the move will lower health-insurance premiums.

The Salem, Missouri, lawmaker said Trump’s administrative move will “help reduce the economic burden” on the region’s residents.

“The House has already passed a more expanded version of selling health insurance across state lines and it is sitting over in the Senate,” Smith said.

The congressman also praised Trump’s directive to the Department of Health and Human Services to halt subsidy payments to insurers.

“It was just a massive insurance bailout,” Smith said Friday in a telephone interview.

The White House said the government cannot legally continue to pay the cost-sharing subsidies because they were not authorized by Congress, The Associated Press reported.

Smith agreed with the White House.

“The president said if Congress wants insurance bailouts, they have to appropriate the funds,” the 8th District congressman said.

“It is great to have a president who understands there are three branches of government, not just one,” Smith added.

Critics including top Democrats in Congress have said halting the payments to insurance companies would force consumers to pay higher premiums.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Smith said the GOP-led House has passed several different health-care bills.

“We passed tort reform,” he said. “We passed numerous regulatory relief items.”

The congressman blamed the Senate for failing to take action. He said the Senate is “the chamber that likes to sit on their hands.”

The House has passed more than 300 bills; the Senate has approved 64, according to Smith.

Most of the legislation passed by the House has yet to be taken up in the Senate, he said.

“Every item that the president asked for the House to deliver on, we passed,” Smith said.

The House passed a number of appropriations bills. “The Senate has not taken up even one appropriation bill,” he said.

Smith serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been crafting legislation to provide tax reform and relief.

Smith said Congress must pass tax-cut legislation this year and suggested the Senate not stand in the way.

“There is a tidal wave of support for true change in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

“The president said he wants to drain the swamp and there are some people (senators) on the other side of the building that need to be drained,” Smith said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy