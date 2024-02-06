U.S. Rep. Jason Smith apologizes for 'go back to Puerto Rico' remark

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith apologized to a Democratic colleague of Mexican descent hours after he shouted “go back to Puerto Rico” on the House floor. On Friday, the 8th District Congressman told the Southeast Missourian he was referring to Democrats who had traveled last week to Puerto Rico.

Smith’s comment came Thursday afternoon as GOP lawmakers were complaining about Democrats approving a continuing resolution to fund the government on a voice vote. Republicans demanded a roll-call vote, which will now be held next week.

Tony Cárdenas

Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-California, told The Hill newspaper he thought the remark was directed at him.

Cárdenas told The Hill newspaper it sounded like the equivalent of “go back to where you came from.”

“I was shocked, because I often heard those kinds of comments when I was a kid growing up in Pacoima, California, where I was born and raised,” he wrote in an email to The Washington Post.

Cárdenas told reporters with Washington, D.C., media outlets he had been waiting to speak when he heard the remark.

But Smith said Friday he was not referring to Cárdenas individually, but to several Democrats who spent last weekend in Puerto Rico while the partial federal government shutdown continued.

“It is really sad that something like this could be blown out of proportion so much,” the Republican lawmaker from Salem, Missouri, told the Southeast Missourian in a phone interview from Washington.

He said his comment was “not racially motivated.”

Smith said his statement was directed at “the 30 plus Democrats and 100 plus lobbyists that flew on a chartered flight to Puerto Rico” the previous weekend.

The Washington Post reported the trip included briefings on the continued impact from Hurricane Maria as well as a charity performance of the “Hamilton” musical and “down time on the beach.”

Smith called the trip a “junket.”

Cárdenas, the youngest son of immigrant parents from Mexico, chairs the fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which organized the visit to Puerto Rico.

Smith said he was not aware of Cárdenas’ role in putting together the trip until after he made his remark.