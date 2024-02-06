All sections
NewsJuly 30, 2019

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver calls for impeachment inquiry

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri is joining other Democrats in calling for an inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Cleaver on Monday issued a statement saying a special report and testimony before two House committees last week by former special counsel Robert Mueller convinced him the president committed one or more instances of obstruction of justice while in office.

Cleaver, a Democrat from Kansas City, said Congress has a constitutional responsibility to further investigate evidence presented by Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Cleaver didn't support drafting articles of impeachment against Trump but said he hoped Congress would enforce subpoenas for more information.

An Associated Press survey Friday found about 100 Democrats in the 435-member House favor opening an impeachment inquiry.

State News
