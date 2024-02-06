All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 5, 2021

U.S. Rep. Billy Long of Missouri announces 2022 Senate bid

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a conservative from southwestern Missouri, is entering the crowded race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Long, 65, announced his Senate bid Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. He joins a long list of GOP candidates seeking the 2022 nomination for the seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March he would not seek a third term...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Then Missouri Republican Rep.-elect Billy Long speaks to supporters at an election-night rally Nov. 2, 2010, in Springfield, Missouri.
Then Missouri Republican Rep.-elect Billy Long speaks to supporters at an election-night rally Nov. 2, 2010, in Springfield, Missouri.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a conservative from southwestern Missouri, is entering the crowded race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Long, 65, announced his Senate bid Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. He joins a long list of GOP candidates seeking the 2022 nomination for the seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March he would not seek a third term.

"We need to get the Senate back," Long told Carlson. "You're not going to do anything until you get the Senate back and I'm the guy that can win that Senate seat in Missouri and make sure that we don't have a big race there, where we can take funds and put in Arizona and Georgia and these other seats that we need to take back."

Other announced Republican candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, who gained fame for pointing a gun at protesters who marched near his home in June 2020.

The decisions by Long and Hartzler carry some risk since both would be heavily favored to keep their seats in Congress if they ran again.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Long was first elected to Congress in 2010. He has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. Royce Reding, a campaign adviser to Long, confirmed Wednesday that Long met with Trump on Tuesday. A news release from Long's campaign said he has hired longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway as an adviser and pollster.

Saint Louis University political scientist Ken Warren said members of Congress generally lack name recognition beyond their own districts, and that's an obstacle both Long and Hartzler would have to overcome. But he noted an endorsement from Trump, who remains popular in Missouri, would be a big boost.

"That would help a lot if he (Trump) gets behind only one person," Warren said. "But Trump's endorsement does not mean the candidate's going to have an automatic win."

Lesser-known Democratic contenders include Marine veteran Lance Kunce, former state Sen. Scott Sifton, St. Louis County startup owner Spencer Toder, Kansas City activist Tim Shepard and Air Force veteran Jewel Kelly.

Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon announced last week he would not enter the race.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy