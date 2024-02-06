U.S. population center moves 11.8 miles; still in Missouri

HARTVILLE, Mo. -- Some people might describe Hartville as being in the middle of nowhere, but the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday announced it's the closest town to the middle of the nation.

The hamlet of about 600 people in the Missouri Ozarks is located about 15 miles from the center of the U.S. population distribution, according to the Census Bureau.

The town is the type of place where families have been farming for generations, everybody knows each other and people stay for the "small-town living," said Sabrina Gilliland, 38, a paralegal for the local prosecutor, who lives on a family farm with her four children, cattle, pigs and chickens.

Gilliland joked her mother is "related to half the people in the town." The four-block center of Hartville has a diner, barbershop, gas station and hair salon.

Pastor Melvin Moon, a Hartville City Council member, is hopeful the new designation brings tourists to the area known for Civil War history, antique shops and rivers popular for fishing, canoeing and kayaking. The Census Bureau will present a plaque to the town next spring.

"We are truly the heart of America," Moon said. "This small town represents what's great about America still: People are neighbors, people take time for each other and they help each other."

Bypassed by interstate highways and railroads, the town doesn't have a big tax base or large industry. The local school, a nursing home, the gas station and the Dollar General store are the largest employers. There used to be a lot of farmers in the area, but it's hard to make a living that way now, Moon said.