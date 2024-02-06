All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2017

U.S. midsection grapples with pesky ice storm; more on way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Parts of the central U.S. grappled Saturday with a second day of road-glazing ice and braced for more of the treacherous, below-freezing wintry weather expected to close out the holiday weekend. The storm created travel headaches for many people who opted to go out despite pleas by authorities to stay put. ...

By JIM SUHR ~ Associated Press
Ice covers little bluestem, an ornamental grass, Friday at Cape Girardeau County Park North. Growing in front of the Conservation Nature Center, the name of the grass refers to the lavender-blue color on the stem bases. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Ice covers little bluestem, an ornamental grass, Friday at Cape Girardeau County Park North. Growing in front of the Conservation Nature Center, the name of the grass refers to the lavender-blue color on the stem bases. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Fred Lynch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Parts of the central U.S. grappled Saturday with a second day of road-glazing ice and braced for more of the treacherous, below-freezing wintry weather expected to close out the holiday weekend.

The storm created travel headaches for many people who opted to go out despite pleas by authorities to stay put. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Interstate 40 was closed in two places in western portions of the state because of wrecks, including the jackknifing of several tractor-trailers in icy conditions in Caddo County. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Saturday's storm followed another a day earlier that dumped freezing rain from Oklahoma to Southern Illinois. The National Weather Service said swaths of Kansas and Missouri -- both broadly still under ice-storm warnings Saturday -- could see a third wave of sleet and freezing drizzle today. Complicating matters were temperatures forecast in many cases to remain near or below freezing.

A Missouri Department of Transportation salt truck spreads ice melt on Interstate 55 as coated tree branches sway overhead as seen from the Main Street bridge Friday in Festus, Missouri. A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to Southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced school cancellations, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home.
A Missouri Department of Transportation salt truck spreads ice melt on Interstate 55 as coated tree branches sway overhead as seen from the Main Street bridge Friday in Festus, Missouri. A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to Southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced school cancellations, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home.Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Ice buildups of one-quarter to slightly less than a half inch were expected late Saturday and this morning from southeastern Kansas to central Missouri. Lesser ice accumulations were forecast for Saturday around St. Louis.

State troopers in Missouri and other affected states were pressing motorists to limit travel to only necessary outings, allowing road crews the space to treat the slippery mess. Many appeared to heed that advice, drawing kudos from the Missouri Department of Transportation, which scrambled around the clock to mitigate the glazed roads.

"We are keeping up with the changing conditions, but it is a continual battle," said Becky Allmeroth, a state maintenance engineer for the department. She called ice "the most difficult storm to fight."

Mary Zinser scrapes a thick layer of ice off her windshield Friday in Arnold, Missouri.
Mary Zinser scrapes a thick layer of ice off her windshield Friday in Arnold, Missouri.David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

"The precipitation is coming in waves, and we have to apply more salt," she said.

A slick roadway was suspected in a Missouri wreck Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman whose sport utility vehicle slid on an icy freeway overpass south of St. Louis and struck several trees. Later Friday, icy conditions were blamed for a pileup involving more than 20 vehicles in Wichita, Kansas, but no serious injuries were reported.

The storm's onset prompted the NFL to move the AFC divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and host team the Kansas Chiefs to this evening to allow more time to treat roads and parking lots at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was scheduled to kick off at noon but now will start at 7:20 p.m.

Many residents had prepared for the storms by stocking up on bread, milk and other necessities and by buying flashlights and generators to have on hand in case power gets knocked out.

Traffic is sparse on Interstate 55 as ice hangs from the Main Street bridge Friday in Festus, Missouri.
Traffic is sparse on Interstate 55 as ice hangs from the Main Street bridge Friday in Festus, Missouri.Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Associated Press reporter Justin Juozapavicius contributed to this report from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

