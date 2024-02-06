U.S. midsection grapples with pesky ice storm; more on way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Parts of the central U.S. grappled Saturday with a second day of road-glazing ice and braced for more of the treacherous, below-freezing wintry weather expected to close out the holiday weekend.

The storm created travel headaches for many people who opted to go out despite pleas by authorities to stay put. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Interstate 40 was closed in two places in western portions of the state because of wrecks, including the jackknifing of several tractor-trailers in icy conditions in Caddo County. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Saturday's storm followed another a day earlier that dumped freezing rain from Oklahoma to Southern Illinois. The National Weather Service said swaths of Kansas and Missouri -- both broadly still under ice-storm warnings Saturday -- could see a third wave of sleet and freezing drizzle today. Complicating matters were temperatures forecast in many cases to remain near or below freezing.

A Missouri Department of Transportation salt truck spreads ice melt on Interstate 55 as coated tree branches sway overhead as seen from the Main Street bridge Friday in Festus, Missouri. A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to Southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced school cancellations, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home. Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Ice buildups of one-quarter to slightly less than a half inch were expected late Saturday and this morning from southeastern Kansas to central Missouri. Lesser ice accumulations were forecast for Saturday around St. Louis.

State troopers in Missouri and other affected states were pressing motorists to limit travel to only necessary outings, allowing road crews the space to treat the slippery mess. Many appeared to heed that advice, drawing kudos from the Missouri Department of Transportation, which scrambled around the clock to mitigate the glazed roads.

"We are keeping up with the changing conditions, but it is a continual battle," said Becky Allmeroth, a state maintenance engineer for the department. She called ice "the most difficult storm to fight."