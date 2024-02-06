U.S. governors aim to boost production of medical supplies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Frustrated by scarce supplies and a chaotic marketplace amid the coronavirus outbreak, some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical and protective equipment to ensure a reliable long-term source for state stockpiles.

The efforts come as states have been competing against each other, the federal government, hospitals, emergency responders and even other countries to get items such as N95 masks, gloves, medical gowns and hand sanitizer -- often paying higher-than-usual prices because of the high demand.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. got much of its medical supplies from China. But China limited exports earlier this year amid its own fight against the virus, which began there. When the federal stockpile ran short, states that had only minimal supplies were left scrambling to try to buy needed equipment.

"We always hear about overseas -- it's cheaper to do it in China, it's cheaper to do it in other countries," Gov. Mike Parson told The Associated Press. "But one thing we've learned about this whole deal is we need to be dependent on ourselves. ... If we can do it here in Missouri, I think it would be well-worth the extra money."

Governors in Florida, Indiana and Massachusetts -- all, like Parson, Republicans -- made similar statements last week, as states start to shift from triaging current needs to planning for a potential second wave of the coronavirus or some unknown future disease. While numerous U.S. companies have shifted production lines temporarily to make needed supplies, some states are looking for a long-term commitment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, tours decontamination units at a COVID-19 testing site with Sean Harrington of Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, right, at Hard Rock Stadium, during the new coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida. Battelle decontaminates N95 masks used by health care workers and first-responders. Lynne Sladky ~ Associated Press, pool

The efforts align with a common campaign theme of Republican President Donald Trump, who has railed against American companies that moved jobs overseas. Trump has particularly accused China of unfair trade practices.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump's closest allies, said at a news conference that one of the biggest problems the state faced when trying to obtain personal protective equipment is that much of it was manufactured in China and is slow to arrive.

"All this stuff should be made in the United States and not in China. We don't want our health destiny resting in the hands of a communist dictatorship," DeSantis said. "We would certainly welcome any of the manufacturing of the masks, the PPE kits, whatever you are doing. Come to Florida."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement to the AP it "always encourages strengthening local capacity before requesting national assistance." If states can get personal protective equipment through their own producers or donations, they may not need to request as much from the federal government, FEMA said.