NewsOctober 22, 2019

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for pilot in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search in the Gulf of Mexico for a pilot who flew a small aircraft hundreds of miles beyond its intended destination in Louisiana. The search for 63-year-old Steven Stone Schumacher was suspended Sunday. Officials said his family reported him missing Wednesday night after he failed to arrive in Gonzales, Louisiana, from Missouri...

Associated Press
Steven Schumacher
Steven Schumacher

NEW ORLEANS -- The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search in the Gulf of Mexico for a pilot who flew a small aircraft hundreds of miles beyond its intended destination in Louisiana.

The search for 63-year-old Steven Stone Schumacher was suspended Sunday. Officials said his family reported him missing Wednesday night after he failed to arrive in Gonzales, Louisiana, from Missouri.

A Coast Guard statement released Sunday said U.S. crews and the Mexican navy spent about 21 hours searching for his Piper Aztec. The agency previously stated the plane's last known position was about 440 miles off Louisiana's coast flying about 50 feet above water.

Schumacher worked as a surgeon in Cape Girardeau, and graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans.

Officials haven't said what they think happened.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

