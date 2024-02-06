U.S. Business 60 in Scott County reduced for ADA sidewalk improvements

U.S. Business 60 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane between East Street and Maple Street in Sikeston, Missouri, as contractor crews improve sidewalks. This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), according to a MoDOT news release. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, through Friday, July 14.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation