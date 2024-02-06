U.S. announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON ï¿½ The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain of American farmers slammed by President Donald Trumpï¿½s escalating trade disputes with China and other countries.

However, some farm-state Republicans quickly dismissed the plan, declaring farmers want markets for their crops, not payoffs for lost sales and lower prices.

The Agriculture Department said it would tap an existing program to provide billions in direct payments to farmers and ranchers hurt by foreign retaliation to Trumpï¿½s tariffs.

With congressional elections coming soon, the government action underscored administration concern about damage to U.S. farmers from Trumpï¿½s trade tariffs and the potential for losing House and Senate seats in the Midwest and elsewhere.

The administration said the program was just temporary.

ï¿½This is a short-term solution that will give President Trump and his administration the time to work on long-term trade deals,ï¿½ said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue as administration officials argued the plan was not a ï¿½bailoutï¿½ of the nationï¿½s farmers.

But that provided little solace to rank-and-file Republicans, who said the tariffs are simply taxes and warned the action would open a Pandoraï¿½s box for other sectors of the economy.

ï¿½I want to know what weï¿½re going to say to the automobile manufacturers and the petrochemical manufacturers and all the other people who are being hurt by tariffs,ï¿½ said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. ï¿½Youï¿½ve got to treat everybody the same.ï¿½

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said the plan would spend billions on ï¿½gold crutches,ï¿½ adding, ï¿½Americaï¿½s farmers donï¿½t want to be paid to lose ï¿½ they want to win by feeding the world. This administrationï¿½s tariffs and bailouts arenï¿½t going to make America great again, theyï¿½re just going to make it 1929 again.ï¿½

Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill criticized the circumstances leading to the decision, saying in a statement, ï¿½This is a self-inflicted wound that borrowing $12 billion wonï¿½t solve. Picking winners and losers is not sound policy, and this money wonï¿½t help many of the Missourians hurt by this trade war, including the laid-off employees at Mid Continent Nail. We should get back to opening markets for our farmers and aggressively enforcing our trade laws.ï¿½

Mid Continent Nail in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, laid off employees in June because a 25 percent tariff on steel that started June 1 raised the price on the wire used to make the nails and is pricing Mid Continent out of the market, George Skarich, the companyï¿½s executive vice president for sales, said at the time.

Rep. Jason Smithï¿½s office staff told the Southeast Missourian he was traveling in Missouri with President Trump and was not available for comment. Farm Bureau board president Kenny Spooler and University of Missouri Extension business development specialist Richard Proffer both declined to comment Tuesday afternoon, saying they had not yet seen details of the Presidentï¿½s plan.

The program is expected to start taking effect around Labor Day. Officials said the direct payments could help producers of soybeans, which have been hit hard by retaliation to the Trump tariffs, along with sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and farmers raising hogs.

The food purchased from farmers would include some types of fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, dairy products, beef and pork, officials said.

Trump did not specifically reference the plan during a speech to veterans in Kansas City, Missouri, but asked for patience as he attempts to renegotiate trade agreements he said have hurt American workers.

ï¿½Weï¿½re making tremendous progress. Theyï¿½re all coming. They donï¿½t want to have those tariffs put on them,ï¿½ Trump told the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention. ï¿½Weï¿½re opening up markets. You watch whatï¿½s going to happen. Just be a little patient.ï¿½

Agriculture officials said they would not need congressional approval and the money would come through the Commodity Credit Corp., a wing of the department that addresses agricultural prices.

The officials said payments couldnï¿½t be calculated until after harvests come in. Brad Karmen, the USDAï¿½s assistant deputy administrator for farm programs, noted the wheat harvest is already in, so wheat farmers could get payments sooner than other growers.