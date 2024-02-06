U.S. announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

WASHINGTON ï¿½ The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain of American farmers slammed by President Donald Trumpï¿½s escalating trade disputes with China and other countries.
However, some farm-state Republicans quickly dismissed the plan, declaring farmers want markets for their crops, not payoffs for lost sales and lower prices.
The Agriculture Department said it would tap an existing program to provide billions in direct payments to farmers and ranchers hurt by foreign retaliation to Trumpï¿½s tariffs.
With congressional elections coming soon, the government action underscored administration concern about damage to U.S. farmers from Trumpï¿½s trade tariffs and the potential for losing House and Senate seats in the Midwest and elsewhere.
The administration said the program was just temporary.
ï¿½This is a short-term solution that will give President Trump and his administration the time to work on long-term trade deals,ï¿½ said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue as administration officials argued the plan was not a ï¿½bailoutï¿½ of the nationï¿½s farmers.
But that provided little solace to rank-and-file Republicans, who said the tariffs are simply taxes and warned the action would open a Pandoraï¿½s box for other sectors of the economy.
ï¿½I want to know what weï¿½re going to say to the automobile manufacturers and the petrochemical manufacturers and all the other people who are being hurt by tariffs,ï¿½ said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. ï¿½Youï¿½ve got to treat everybody the same.ï¿½
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said the plan would spend billions on ï¿½gold crutches,ï¿½ adding, ï¿½Americaï¿½s farmers donï¿½t want to be paid to lose ï¿½ they want to win by feeding the world. This administrationï¿½s tariffs and bailouts arenï¿½t going to make America great again, theyï¿½re just going to make it 1929 again.ï¿½
Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill criticized the circumstances leading to the decision, saying in a statement, ï¿½This is a self-inflicted wound that borrowing $12 billion wonï¿½t solve. Picking winners and losers is not sound policy, and this money wonï¿½t help many of the Missourians hurt by this trade war, including the laid-off employees at Mid Continent Nail. We should get back to opening markets for our farmers and aggressively enforcing our trade laws.ï¿½
Mid Continent Nail in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, laid off employees in June because a 25 percent tariff on steel that started June 1 raised the price on the wire used to make the nails and is pricing Mid Continent out of the market, George Skarich, the companyï¿½s executive vice president for sales, said at the time.
Rep. Jason Smithï¿½s office staff told the Southeast Missourian he was traveling in Missouri with President Trump and was not available for comment. Farm Bureau board president Kenny Spooler and University of Missouri Extension business development specialist Richard Proffer both declined to comment Tuesday afternoon, saying they had not yet seen details of the Presidentï¿½s plan.
The program is expected to start taking effect around Labor Day. Officials said the direct payments could help producers of soybeans, which have been hit hard by retaliation to the Trump tariffs, along with sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and farmers raising hogs.
The food purchased from farmers would include some types of fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, dairy products, beef and pork, officials said.
Trump did not specifically reference the plan during a speech to veterans in Kansas City, Missouri, but asked for patience as he attempts to renegotiate trade agreements he said have hurt American workers.
ï¿½Weï¿½re making tremendous progress. Theyï¿½re all coming. They donï¿½t want to have those tariffs put on them,ï¿½ Trump told the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention. ï¿½Weï¿½re opening up markets. You watch whatï¿½s going to happen. Just be a little patient.ï¿½
Agriculture officials said they would not need congressional approval and the money would come through the Commodity Credit Corp., a wing of the department that addresses agricultural prices.
The officials said payments couldnï¿½t be calculated until after harvests come in. Brad Karmen, the USDAï¿½s assistant deputy administrator for farm programs, noted the wheat harvest is already in, so wheat farmers could get payments sooner than other growers.
Soybeans are likely to be the largest sector affected by the programs. Soybean prices have plunged 18 percent in the past two months.
Trump declared earlier Tuesday that ï¿½Tariffs are the greatest!ï¿½ and threatened to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners as he prepared for negotiations with European officials at the White House.
Tariffs are taxes on imports. They are meant to protect domestic businesses and put foreign competitors at a disadvantage. But the taxes also exact a toll on U.S. businesses and consumers, which pay more for imported products.
The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijingï¿½s high-tech industrial policies. China has retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork, affecting Midwest farmers in a region of the country that supported the president in his 2016 campaign.
Trump has threatened to place penalty taxes on up to $500 billion in products imported from China, a move that would dramatically ratchet up the stakes in the trade dispute involving the globeï¿½s biggest economies.
The moves have been unsettling to lawmakers with districts dependent upon manufacturers and farmers affected by the retaliatory tariffs.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said the proposal was raised a month ago when senators visited the White House for a broad discussion on trade. He said the lawmakers told the president ï¿½our farmers want markets, and not really a payment from government. And he said, ï¿½Iï¿½m surprised, Iï¿½ve never heard of anybody who didnï¿½t want a payment from government.ï¿½ï¿½
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has been critical of the president in the past, said the tariffs ï¿½are a massive tax increase on American consumers and businesses, and instead of offering welfare to farmers to solve a problem they themselves created, the administration should reverse course and end this incoherent policy.ï¿½
Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, whose family operates a farm in eastern Iowa, said the administrationï¿½s move was ï¿½encouraging for the short termï¿½ but farmers needed ï¿½markets and opportunity, not government handouts.ï¿½
The Agriculture Department predicted before the trade fights U.S. farm income would drop this year to $60 billion, or half the $120 billion of five years ago.
Mark Martinson, who raises crops and cattle in north-central North Dakota and is president of the U.S. Durum Growers Association, said the $12 billion figure ï¿½sounds hugeï¿½ but there are many farmers in need. ï¿½I donï¿½t think this will cover us for a very long time ï¿½ and it might not even buy me a tank of diesel. I think it will only put out the fire a little bit.ï¿½
ï¿½We are just kind of being played,ï¿½ added Tom Giessel, who was cultivating his fields when he stopped his tractor to take a cellphone call from a reporter seeking his reaction to the plan.
Giessel, who grows wheat and corn near the western Kansas community of Larned, said he was ï¿½glad they are trying to be doing something, but I donï¿½t know when the day is over how much difference it is going to make. The underlying problem is still there.ï¿½
The imposition of punishing tariffs on imported goods has been a favored tactic by Trump, but it has prompted U.S. partners to retaliate, creating risks for the economy.
Trump has placed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, saying they pose a threat to U.S. national security, an argument allies such as the European Union and Canada reject. He has also threatened to place tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts, potentially targeting imports that last year totaled $335 billion.
The president is meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker today. The U.S. and its European allies are meeting as the dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.
Southeast Missourian reporter Marybeth Niederkorn contributed to this report.
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Kevin Freking and Matthew Daly in Washington, James MacPherson in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Roxana Hegeman in Wichita, Kansas, contributed.
On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.