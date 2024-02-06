US 61 work to begin soon

U.S. 61 in Jackson will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, as contractor crews add turn lanes at Mary Street and at the Jackson City Park entrance, make pavement improvements and replace the bridge over Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park, Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District office has announced.

Jackson's Penzel Construction is general contractor for the $7,086,940 contract to perform the following work over the next 13 months:

Replace the U.S. 61 bridge over Hubble Creek;

Add turn lanes at Route D and Mary Street;

Make pavement and sidewalk improvements on U.S. 61 from the uptown roundabout to Route D.

"The very first item of work is to tear out pavement and start relocating all the water, sewer and electric lines," said MoDOT's resident engineer Kevin Plott, who indicated the overall work to resituate utilities may take up to three months.

"Paving and sidewalk work will follow in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements (and) the final phase will be replacing the bridge near City Park over Hubble Creek."