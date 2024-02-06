All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2023
US 61 work to begin soon
U.S. 61 in Jackson will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, as contractor crews add turn lanes at Mary Street and at the Jackson City Park entrance, make pavement improvements and replace the bridge over Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park, Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District office has announced...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A school bus passes the intersection at North High and West Mary streets Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Jackson. The crossing is slated for a new turn lane as part of a $7 million U.S. 61 construction project slated to begin Monday, Oct. 2.
A school bus passes the intersection at North High and West Mary streets Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Jackson. The crossing is slated for a new turn lane as part of a $7 million U.S. 61 construction project slated to begin Monday, Oct. 2.Jeff Long

U.S. 61 in Jackson will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, as contractor crews add turn lanes at Mary Street and at the Jackson City Park entrance, make pavement improvements and replace the bridge over Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park, Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District office has announced.

Jackson's Penzel Construction is general contractor for the $7,086,940 contract to perform the following work over the next 13 months:

  • Replace the U.S. 61 bridge over Hubble Creek;
  • Add turn lanes at Route D and Mary Street;
  • Make pavement and sidewalk improvements on U.S. 61 from the uptown roundabout to Route D.

"The very first item of work is to tear out pavement and start relocating all the water, sewer and electric lines," said MoDOT's resident engineer Kevin Plott, who indicated the overall work to resituate utilities may take up to three months.

"Paving and sidewalk work will follow in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements (and) the final phase will be replacing the bridge near City Park over Hubble Creek."

As construction is underway, the roadway will be open to local traffic only.

A detour will be marked from Route D to Farmington Street for passenger vehicles.

Tractor-trailers should detour to Exit 99 for deliveries in Jackson.

To access Fruitland or Highway 177 from Interstate 55, tractor-trailers will continue to take Exit 105.

Work zones will be marked with signs and message boards.

Anticipated completion is Nov. 1, 2024.

