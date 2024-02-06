Seal coat work to impact U.S. 61 traffic in Cape County

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be conducting seal coat work to improve the driving surface on the southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge at mile marker 93 in Cape Girardeau County. A MoDOT news release said the work will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Monday. According to MoDOT, seal coats are a pavement repair process used on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway, the release stated.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation