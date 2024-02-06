U.S. 61 reduced for bridge repairs, pavement work

U.S. in Perry County, from County Road 411 to Main Street in Old Appleton, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work is scheduled for Aug. 23 through Sept. 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
U.S. 61, from Route OO in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to Highway 51 in Perry County, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, allowing contractor crews to perform bridge repairs. The work will begin Aug. 16 and continue through Sept. 13, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says.
According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, U.S. 61 in Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of highway is from Route OO in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to Highway 51 in Perry County. Work will begin Aug. 16 and will continue through Sept. 13, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
