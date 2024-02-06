U.S. 61 reduced for bridge repairs, pavement work

U.S. 61 in Perry County reduced for bridge repairs

U.S. in Perry County, from County Road 411 to Main Street in Old Appleton, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work is scheduled for Aug. 23 through Sept. 27, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

U.S. 61, from Route OO in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to Highway 51 in Perry County, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, allowing contractor crews to perform bridge repairs. The work will begin Aug. 16 and continue through Sept. 13, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says.