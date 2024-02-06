U.S. 61 pavement repairs continue in Jackson

An excavator operator with Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. loads gravel in front of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse during full-depth pavement repairs Monday at the intersection of Washington and High streets in Jackson. ...

An excavator operator with Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. loads gravel in front of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse during full-depth pavement repairs Monday at the intersection of Washington and High streets in Jackson. The southbound lane of U.S. 61 between Washington and Independence streets will reopen after this portion of the construction project is completed, which Missouri Department of Transportation engineer Brian Holt said should be by early next week. The full project, consisting of repairs from Jackson Boulevard to north of Route Y in Jackson, is expected to be completed by September. BEN MATTHEWS