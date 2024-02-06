US 61 in Perry County reduced for pavement work

U.S. 61 in Perry County -- from Route M to County Road 812 near Brewer, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Thursday, June 1.
All work is weather permitting. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
