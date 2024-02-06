All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2023
US 61 in Jackson closed for construction project
U.S. 61 in Jackson will be closed as contractor crews add turn lanes at Mary Street and the Jackson City Park entrance, make pavement improvements and replace the bridge over Hubble Creek at the park. ...
Southeast Missourian

U.S. 61 in Jackson will be closed as contractor crews add turn lanes at Mary Street and the Jackson City Park entrance, make pavement improvements and replace the bridge over Hubble Creek at the park. Simultaneously, utility upgrades will be completed, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of U.S. 61 is from Parkview Street to North Hope Street. As construction is underway, the road will be open to local traffic only. The release said a detour will be marked from Route D to Farmington Street for passenger vehicles. Tractor-trailers should detour to Exit 99 for deliveries in Jackson. To access Fruitland or Highway 177 from Interstate 55, tractor-trailers will continue to take Exit 105, the release said. The work will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, and should be completed by Thursday, Nov. 1, 2024.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
