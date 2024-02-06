US 61 in Cape Co. reduced for pavement work
Southbound U.S. 61 -- South Kingshighway -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section of highway will be from Route K to Cape Centre Drive in Cape Girardeau. The work will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 12.
Route H in Scott Co. reduced for rut repairs
Route H in Scott County, from Highway 77 in Benton to Highway 62 in Miner, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform edge rut repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
