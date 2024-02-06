Route H in Scott County, from Highway 77 in Benton to Highway 62 in Miner, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform edge rut repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 8.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation