U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge work

The southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge is at mile marker 93. Work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and end at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The work zone will stay in place overnight, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
