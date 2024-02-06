U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for repairs

U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County, between Highway 34 and the Interstate 55 interchange, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates the work will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. daily Monday through Nov. 1.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
