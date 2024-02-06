NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. A MoDOT news release said the northbound off ramp to Highway 74 at Exit 93A will be closed to traffic at this time as well. This section of the interstate is from mile marker 92.8 to mile marker 93.4 near Cape Girardeau. The work is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation