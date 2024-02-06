All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 4, 2023

U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs; NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

The southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau at mile marker 93 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday Jan. 12...

Southeast Missourian

U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairs

The southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau at mile marker 93 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, work will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday Jan. 12.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. A MoDOT news release said the northbound off ramp to Highway 74 at Exit 93A will be closed to traffic at this time as well. This section of the interstate is from mile marker 92.8 to mile marker 93.4 near Cape Girardeau. The work is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy