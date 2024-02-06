U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for ADA sidewalk improvements

U.S. 61 will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews improve sidewalks between Old Cape Road and Donna Road in Jackson, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work — part of the MoDOT's initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act — will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
