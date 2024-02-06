All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2016

U.S. 61 in Cape County closed for pavement work

Southeast Missourian

Southbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County between Washington and Mary streets will be closed as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday will end at midnight Thursday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

