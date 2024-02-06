U.S. 61 in Cape County closed for bridge replacement

U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Poor Creek between County Road 506 and Achillea Lane in Old Appleton. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates the work will take place Sept. 5 to Nov. 18. During the closure, southbound traffic will detour to Route KK to southbound Interstate 55 Exit 111 to Route E to U.S. 61. Northbound traffic will detour to Route E to northbound I-55 Exit 119 to U.S. 61.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.