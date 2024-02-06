U.S. 61 bridge work to reduce lane

The southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The flyover is at mile marker 93.
Weather permitting, work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll free at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— Missouri Department of Transportation
