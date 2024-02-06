U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight Wednesday

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with an overnight closure planned Wednesday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. U.S. 61/ Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, while contractor crews install culvert pipes under the highway. The southbound on-ramp will remain open, while the northbound off-ramp will be closed during these hours, the release said.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
