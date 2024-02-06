All sections
NewsApril 22, 2021
U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnight next week; Route DD in Bollinger Co. closed for work
Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with overnight closures planned for next week. U.S 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews continue construction of the northbound bridge. ...
Southeast Missourian

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with overnight closures planned for next week. U.S 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews continue construction of the northbound bridge, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. Work will take place Monday through April 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, according to the release. U.S. 61 will be closed from Orchard Road to Veterans Drive. Interstate ramps will remain open.

Route DD in Bollinger County closed for drainage work

Route DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 and County Road 805, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Tuesday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

