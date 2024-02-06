Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 at mile marker 99, between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, continues with overnight closures planned next week, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation new release. U.S. 61/Kingshighway will be closed at I-55 while contractor crews demolish the southbound I-55 bridge. The work will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, both nights. The southbound on-ramp and northbound off-ramp will remain open during these hours, the new release stated.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
