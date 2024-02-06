Urgent Behavioral Health Crisis Center opens in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — FCC Behavioral Health held an open house Thursday, July 13, to celebrate the opening of its new Urgent Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 686 Lester St., the former Kniebert Clinic.

Director Christina Cunningham, along with various other staff, was in attendance explaining the process, goals and assistance they provide to the community.

According to Cunningham, the UBHCC operates as an acute urgent care model for individuals experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis in hopes of preventing hospitalizations and jail confinements.

The organization is a private, not-for-profit community behavioral health center, founded in 1976. FCC Behavioral Health said its mission is to "promote recovery by providing comprehensive, integrated care to improve people's overall health and wellness."

Kris Usselton, clinical officer of crisis, emphasized mental illness and substance use disorders can affect anyone, regardless of background or age. The center's goal is to assist patients in crises and connect them with existing resources in the area for ongoing care.