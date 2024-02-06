Urgent appeal for blood in southeast Missouri

Michelle Johnson, the American Red Cross account manager for donor recruitment in Southeast Missouri, circles back to a single word when describing the current level of blood donations in the region: bad.

"It's been especially bad this year," Johnson told "Cape Chronicle" local public access television program Thursday.

"When I first started working for the Red Cross, we were at 8% of the population donating. We are now down to less than 3%. With COVID, it has been especially bad."

Drilling down

Johnson said the lingering impact of the pandemic has made the work of staging successful blood drives difficult.

"We collect 20% of our blood from high schools and colleges. Some schools have not wanted anybody from the outside to come onto campus, which is understandable," she said. "Companies may not want someone to come in and due a blood drive due to COVID, so they've been canceling. I do think there is a fear out there and people think someone else will go and donate and [blood] will be there when I need it but that's not really happening right now."

Need

In a news release this week, the Washington, D.C.-based humanitarian not-for-profit organization founded in 1881, said the blood shortage has caused its supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.