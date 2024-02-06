Urban MO prosecutors end most pot cases

ST. LOUIS -- Recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Missouri, but for about one-third of the state's residents, it's a crime prosecutors won't pursue.

Over the past seven months, prosecutors in St. Louis city, Jackson County and most recently St. Louis County have all announced they will no longer prosecute most low-level marijuana possession cases.

Missouri's urban areas join a growing list of places across the U.S. where similar policies have been adopted. They include the Manhattan and Brooklyn boroughs in New York City, Philadelphia and smaller places such as Albany, New York, and Norfolk Commonwealth, Virginia.

A day after taking office this month, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced the policy change. St. Louis city Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in June and Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker in November preceded Bell. About 2.1 million of Missouri's 6.1 million residents live in those jurisdictions.

The policy changes have exceptions. Those suspected of selling or distributing marijuana will still be charged, as will motorists accused of driving while impaired by the drug.

Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said he expects additional communities across the U.S. to follow suit "as more and more Americans are demanding that we replace our policies of incarceration and prohibition with legalization and regulation."

Once seen as a "gateway drug" that lured users to harder and more dangerous experimentation, the nation has seen a growing acceptance of marijuana, in part for its medicinal use. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in November, joining 32 other states. Recreational use is legal in 10 states.

Some Missouri lawmakers say prosecutors shouldn't be picking and choosing which laws to pursue or ignore.

"It's the legislative branch who draws up the laws of Missouri," Republican Rep. Jim Murphy of south St. Louis County said. "The courts interpret them and the prosecutors and law enforcement enforce the law."