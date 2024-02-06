Urban deer hunting ordinance varies from 2013 proposal

An ordinance allowing an urban deer hunt in Cape Girardeau deals with the same issue voters rejected in 2013, but the current measure differs from its predecessor in significant ways.
The City Council approved the measure by a 4-1 vote, but, opponents have begun gathering signatures to try to overturn the ordinance. In 2013, after council members approved an urban deer hunt, voters compelled a citywide vote on the matter and struck it down.
Only archery equipment -- no firearms -- would be allowed in the hunt.
Among the major differences in the two measures:
The hunt would be divided in five periods, and hunters would draw for when and where they could hunt. Hunters would also have to attend an orientation meeting.
A number of regulations affect equipment and hunting methods, such as a requirement hunters must use elevated stands to lessen chances of arrows traveling a long distance
According to data compiled by the city and Missouri Department of Conservation, a 2013 survey found an average of 37 deer per square mile in the city limits, with some parts of the city having a density of more than 100 deer per square mile. A presentation on the issue said the target population would be 20 deer per square mile.
Several dozen motorists collide with deer in the city each year. Deer-vehicle collisions over the past few years: 2017, 32; 2018, 31; 2019, 38; 2020, 21 (through when a presentation was created).
The presentation noted various options for controlling the city's deer herd but concluded the most effective and safe method would be an archery hunt in the city limits.
