All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 26, 2021

Urban deer hunting ordinance varies from 2013 proposal

An ordinance allowing an urban deer hunt in Cape Girardeau deals with the same issue voters rejected in 2013, but the current measure differs from its predecessor in significant ways. The City Council approved the measure by a 4-1 vote, but, opponents have begun gathering signatures to try to overturn the ordinance. In 2013, after council members approved an urban deer hunt, voters compelled a citywide vote on the matter and struck it down...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Deer spotted along Old Sprigg Street Road in Cape Girardeau.
Deer spotted along Old Sprigg Street Road in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

An ordinance allowing an urban deer hunt in Cape Girardeau deals with the same issue voters rejected in 2013, but the current measure differs from its predecessor in significant ways.

The City Council approved the measure by a 4-1 vote, but, opponents have begun gathering signatures to try to overturn the ordinance. In 2013, after council members approved an urban deer hunt, voters compelled a citywide vote on the matter and struck it down.

Only archery equipment -- no firearms -- would be allowed in the hunt.

Among the major differences in the two measures:

  • Limited locations: 2013 ordinance allowed hunting on any property or combination of properties larger than 3 acres, public or private; current ordinance, five designated public parcels (two parcels of Twin Trees Park, Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock Park).
  • Duration: 2013 ordinance, Sept. 15 through Jan. 15; current ordinance, Nov. 1 through Dec. 5.
  • Number of hunters: 2013 ordinance, anyone with Bow Hunter Education or supervised children younger than 18; current ordinance, 40 selected hunters required to have Hunter Education or Bow Hunter Education certification and at least 18 years of age.
  • Harvest: 2013 ordinance, unlimited; current ordinance, maximum of 80 deer, and each hunter is eligible to get two tags.
  • In-city target practice: 2013 ordinance, allowed; current ordinance, prohibited.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The hunt would be divided in five periods, and hunters would draw for when and where they could hunt. Hunters would also have to attend an orientation meeting.

A number of regulations affect equipment and hunting methods, such as a requirement hunters must use elevated stands to lessen chances of arrows traveling a long distance

According to data compiled by the city and Missouri Department of Conservation, a 2013 survey found an average of 37 deer per square mile in the city limits, with some parts of the city having a density of more than 100 deer per square mile. A presentation on the issue said the target population would be 20 deer per square mile.

Several dozen motorists collide with deer in the city each year. Deer-vehicle collisions over the past few years: 2017, 32; 2018, 31; 2019, 38; 2020, 21 (through when a presentation was created).

The presentation noted various options for controlling the city's deer herd but concluded the most effective and safe method would be an archery hunt in the city limits.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy