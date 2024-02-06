Uptown Jackson's February Annual is this weekend

For the seventh consecutive year, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage its annual art education and community outreach event, known as February Annual, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Janna K. Clifton, Uptown Jackson's executive director, said this year's event — which will be at the corner of Court and West Main streets, right outside Jackson City Hall — will focus on raku, Japanese hand-modeled pottery fired at low temperatures and rapidly cooled.
Rob Lorenz, owner of Cape Girardeau's Riverside Pottery, will direct what Clifton is calling an "interactive and hands-on" opportunity for folks to fire raku pots.
"We want to do small groups for the raku and we anticipate having shifts. While you wait for your shift to begin, people will be able to patronize food trucks and shop in uptown," said Clifton, who became leader of the organization in January 2021. "You'll get a ticket which will identify your shift so you'll know when to show up."
Clifton said there is no need to sign up ahead of time; those who show up Saturday will be scheduled for raku on a first-come, first-served basis, adding pots will be fired until the inventory is exhausted.
Architect Craig Milde chairs the 12-member design committee that came up with the raku idea for 2022.
Other members of the design team are Bridget Bingham, Carla Jordan, Cassi Holcomb, Donna Cook, Lynda King, Paul Guilfoy, Andrea Talley, Susan Hahs, Jessica Girard, Kathryn Byers and Susie Kohm.
"This event, always held on the last Saturday of February, is all about bringing art to uptown, using local or regional artists," Clifton explained. "Last year was a little different because we were being cautious with COVID, so we did a scavenger hunt for families to do on their own."
Clifton added Jackson's History Center will have an exhibit of Lorenz's work available.
"It's a family-friendly event and certainly appropriate for adults and older children. We'll have a giant tent where the firing process will take place, so if the weather is inclement, people will be able to get out from under any possible precipitation," she said.
