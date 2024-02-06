Uptown Jackson's February Annual is this weekend

For the seventh consecutive year, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage its annual art education and community outreach event, known as February Annual, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Janna K. Clifton, Uptown Jackson's executive director, said this year's event — which will be at the corner of Court and West Main streets, right outside Jackson City Hall — will focus on raku, Japanese hand-modeled pottery fired at low temperatures and rapidly cooled.

Rob Lorenz, owner of Cape Girardeau's Riverside Pottery, will direct what Clifton is calling an "interactive and hands-on" opportunity for folks to fire raku pots.

"We want to do small groups for the raku and we anticipate having shifts. While you wait for your shift to begin, people will be able to patronize food trucks and shop in uptown," said Clifton, who became leader of the organization in January 2021. "You'll get a ticket which will identify your shift so you'll know when to show up."

Clifton said there is no need to sign up ahead of time; those who show up Saturday will be scheduled for raku on a first-come, first-served basis, adding pots will be fired until the inventory is exhausted.