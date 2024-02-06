Uptown Jackson's 'centerpiece' in need of repair and update

The fountain on the grounds of the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is 60 years old and it still works, albeit not as well as when it debuted in 1962.

"I would say the fountain functions at about a 30% to 40% level, but Father Time has taken its toll and a renovation is needed," said Paul Sander, Jackson 1st Ward alderman and the city's longtime former mayor.

Sander is the city's representative to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO), whose executive director Janna Clifton has identified updating the John F. Kennedy-era fountain as a priority.

"It's a good project for UJRO and the reality is, so many things on that fountain are worn out."

Sander admits any fountain revitalization project is just in the talking phase.

"We're in the very early stages and we haven't really had any discussions yet but I'm in favor of a combined effort of UJRO, the City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau County to get the fountain back to 100%," Sander said.

Issues

Peewee Keys, Cape Girardeau County's building and grounds supervisor, noted one ongoing problem is the lack of illumination -- a feature of the original fountain.

"It used to have lights in it that functioned at one time but there got to be a leak and water ran through the conduit. Because of this, we had to eliminate the electric for the lights for risk reasons. With a little work, those lights could be back into function," Keys said.

"The fountain runs on a gear drive which changes the heights of the jet streams and it's actually a pretty simple system. It was pretty hard to keep algae out of it, so we put a filtration system in, essentially pool tablets, the last three years -- and the water is a lot cleaner.