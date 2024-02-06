Uptown Jackson Revitalization names new executive director

The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has a new executive director.
Janna Clifton, a Jackson native, was announced as the organization’s second executive director Wednesday, and will take the post Tuesday.
Clifton, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, was previously the store manager for The Buckle in West Park Mall, where she later became the area manager in charge of the Cape Girardeau and Paducah, Kentucky, stores. Clifton has spent the past several years as a personal stylist with BuckleSELECT, the company’s online personal styling program.
Clifton has proved her community leadership skills as the president of the Jackson North Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization, as well as through church committee representation and neighborhood event organization, Uptown Jackson said in a news release.
The Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is a not-for-profit organization that, through volunteer efforts, provides several programs to the community, such as maintenance of uptown landscaping and merchant workshops, and produces events, including the February Annual, Springfest, Jackson in Bloom, Oktoberfest and the Uptown Christmasfest.
The organization’s first executive director, Steve Turner, retired late last year after about a year and a half in the position.
For more information about the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, visit www.uptownjackson.org.
