New businesses, expanded nightlife, events, remodeling and improvements to the water system all have contributed to giving new life to uptown Jackson, thanks to the joint efforts of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and city officials.

This small group of volunteers began its efforts just a few years ago, and it has seen several uptown merchants partner with them in their vision to breathe new life into an area of town that is historically and commercially significant.

Ann-Louise Bridal at 121 W. Main St. opened late last year and steps into the bridal market vacancy left by The Andrew Jackson’s departure.

Barrel 131 at 131 S. High St. brings wine and spirits to the scene, already home to Lloyd’s Tavern and Tractors.

A view of the intersection of Adams and High in uptown Jackson Tuesday in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization vice president Darren Burgfeld has roots in Jackson and wants to see the city grow and thrive for reasons personal and professional.

“I think we’re in kind of a key position with Jackson,” Burgfeld said. “We are at that spot where everybody’s kind of feeling that progressive buzz.”

Uptown Jackson, according to the organization’s description, is an area bordered by Hubble Creek to the west and Goose Creek to the east, Highway 72 to the south and Cherry Street to the north.

The group’s initial focus is to attract businesses to empty storefronts, Burgfeld said, and that process is moving along.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization president Bob Schooley said he believes the occupancy rate is high right now.

“I don’t think there are many storefronts empty this second,” Schooley said. “Obviously, the Regions Bank building [at 101 W. Main St.] remains vacant, as does the building right behind it on Main Street, although that one is not ready to be rented, so it usually doesn’t count towards those totals.”

Schooley said the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization hopes to conduct a full building inventory this year so it can better track occupancy statistics.

Schooley thinks it is unlikely new construction will be pursued because the uptown area includes immovable landmarks such as Jackson Cemetery, the police and fire station and the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.

South High Street and West Main Street’s business district looks to attract more foot traffic now that retail spaces are occupied.

High Street Station, Cobblestone Corner and Sweetheart Florist have been fixtures on South High Street for several years and have a loyal clientele. Schooley would like to see that replicated with Ann-Louise Bridal and Barrel 131, along with other new businesses to come.

Now that the initial push for improvement is underway, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization is looking to draw more people to its events, Burgfeld said.

“We have good plans for those [events], good plans in place for those, so they’re not new or experimental, but we do like to grow and expand those, find out what’s great, what’s not working so good,” Burgfeld said.

The funds go to the nonprofit Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and are put toward efforts to improve events, maintain landscaping and hanging baskets and maintain other long-term projects, said board member Tyler Wolfsberger, who added the events are not the entirety of what the committee does but they’re what people can look at.

Burgfeld estimated 2016 Oktoberfest attendance at about 14,000, which he said is great for the city of Jackson and for UJRO. “We’ve done a lot of good with these events,” Burgfeld said.

The Uptown Jackson revitalization movement took advantage of two major assets Burgfeld sees in Jackson: an uptown that was essentially an excellent framework that could be built out and a population of young, enthusiastic people with families attracted by the Jackson School District. ”That has brought a lot of energy. People feel like, ‘Let’s take a chance in uptown,’ because there is a vibrant younger group of people who’ve moved in. Hopefully we can get more and more of those people interested in volunteering.”

Burgfeld became involved with the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization after attending the St. Charles Oktoberfest in 2013 and thinking Cape Girardeau needed a celebration like it.

He has been active in Cape Girardeau’s music scene for years, playing trombone and singing in bands including Cataphasia, The Tone Def All Stars, and Shades of Soul.

“I attended Riverfest, then City of Roses when it turned into that.” He said there were a couple especially good years for those events, but the planning was not necessarily consistent from year to year.

That is not the case with Oktoberfest, he said. He enjoyed attending Jackson’s first celebration of autumn, music and beer, and when he was approached about volunteering for the next, he agreed. “That’s how I came into the group, and a year later I was vice president.”