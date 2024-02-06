Upset by anthem protests, VFW post stops showing NFL games

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Post 2866 in St. Charles made the decision during a meeting last week. Post commander Paul Schmidt said in a news release NFL games won't be shown anymore in the post's Club Room until the league and its players "show proper respect to our flag."

NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players "should" stand during the national anthem, a guideline the league has left to the discretion of players. The kneeling protests started last year as a statement against the killings of unarmed black men and boys at the hands of police.