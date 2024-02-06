Updated: Stand-up comedian Desi Banks NOT coming to Cape

Banks has a strong social media following with more than 15.4 millions fans across various platforms. He is becoming known for his sharp wit and comedic timing, the release says. In 2023, he did a 51-city tour with more than 61,000 tickets sold. He has toured with stand-up comedians such as Mike Epps, Deray Davis, Kountry Wayne, Gary Owens, Lavell Crawford and more. His talent for stand-up has caught the attention of those in the comedy world such as Kevin Hart, who publicly praised him as the “next great” talent.

Through Desi Banks Productions, he’s created opportunities for aspiring actors and creators as well as providing a platform to share creative content. He’s worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Ludacris, 21 Savage and others.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at www.DesiBanksLiveinCapeGirardeau.eventbrite.com.