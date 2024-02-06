(Editor's note: This story has been updated. Shortly after the original story was posted to www.semissourian.com, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office issued a statement.)

The full statement released by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office at about 9:55 p.m. Thursday, April 27:

Yesterday April 26th, a deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office was transporting an inmate from a local hospital back to the sheriff's office. The inmate was placed in the patrol car's front passenger seat, secured in a four-point restraint and seat belted into the vehicle.

Traveling north on Interstate 55, our deputy saw the inmate unbuckle the seatbelt. However, before getting to a safe place to stop and replace the seatbelt, the inmate reached over, unlocked the door, and attempted to jump out of the patrol car while traveling down the interstate.

Our Deputy immediately began to slow down and simultaneously grab the back collar of the inmate's clothes, attempting to prevent them from falling out of the moving vehicle. While slowing, the deputy’s grip broke, and the inmate leapt from the moving vehicle.

The deputy stopped, the inmate was laying in the roadway with apparent minor road rash-type injuries. An ambulance was called, and the inmate was taken back for medical treatment.

***