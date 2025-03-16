All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

UPDATED: Severe weather hits Three Rivers College dorms but students remain safe

Severe weather, including a tornado, damaged dorms at Three Rivers College, but all students are safe and relocated. Despite the disruption, today's Raiders game for the Midwest District championship will proceed, according to update information.

By Mike Buhler ~ Daily American Republic
story image illustation

Dorms at Three Rivers College were damaged in the Friday night severe weather, March 14, which included a tornado in west Butler County.

Initial reports from the college are that there were no injuries and students were moved to other housing overnight.

Dr. Wes Payne, TRC president, released a statement at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15:

“While the College did take some damage last night, we are fortunate that none of our students in housing were injured.

Our hearts go out to those less fortunate than us.

We are cleaning up and assessing the damage and will make announcements as we know more.”

The Raiders game against the Triton College Trojans from suburban Chicago will be held today. They are schedudled to host the team at the Libla Family Sports Complex for the Midwest District championship and an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Tornado
