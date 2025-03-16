Dorms at Three Rivers College were damaged in the Friday night severe weather, March 14, which included a tornado in west Butler County.

Initial reports from the college are that there were no injuries and students were moved to other housing overnight.

Dr. Wes Payne, TRC president, released a statement at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15:

“While the College did take some damage last night, we are fortunate that none of our students in housing were injured.